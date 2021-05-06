Advertisement

Police investigating shots fired incident in northeast Cedar Rapids

Police Lights
Police Lights(Gray News)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are investigating after shots were apparently fired in a northeast side neighborhood.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of gunshots near the 1100 block of 32nd Street NE. Witnesses told officers that they heard the shots, and investigators located shell casings at the scene.

Police were still present at the scene as of 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday evening

No other information has been released by officials.

