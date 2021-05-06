Advertisement

Pella Tulip Time Festival begins Thursday

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PELLA, Iowa (KCRG) - The 85th annual Pella Tulip Time Festival begins Thursday.

It was canceled last year, but now organizers say the town is “Back In Bloom” this year.

This year’s festival features pandemic modifications to keep organizers and guests safe.

Outdoor activities will be spaced out. Organizers have added additional sanitizing stations. And masks are required.

The festival runs Thursday through Saturday with activities starting each day at 9 a.m. and ending at 9:30 p.m.

Organizers said free special entertainment, including live shows on the Tulip Toren stage, will take place at 6:30 p.m. each evening during the festival. Entertainment for Thursday includes the Living Word Fellowship Worship Team. And on Friday, Pella High School Jass 1 and AcaPella groups will perform. On Saturday, Tyler Richton and the High Bank Boys will perform.

Tickets are available at the corner of Franklin and Main Streets during the festival.

For more information, go to pellatuliptime.com.

