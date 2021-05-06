Advertisement

One injured in early morning apartment fire in Cedar Rapids

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was taken to the hospital after a fire in northeast Cedar Rapids.

Firefighters were called to the Valley View Apartments, near C Avenue and Boyson Road, at around 1 a.m.

Officials said an air conditioner was on fire, and the flames were visible from the exterior of the building.

The apartment was located on the ground floor and the fire was contained to the one unit.

Fire crews entered the apartment and found a person unconscious.

First responders took that person to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott County Attorney Mike Walton announced Henry Earl Dinkins is being charged in connection...
Henry Dinkins charged with Breasia Terrell’s murder
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds sends letter to Drake saying track capacity restriction ‘defies all logic’
“My physical and occupational therapists, the whole team, they were just fabulous,” Walters said.
Eastern Iowa woman shares miraculous recovery from stroke during awareness month
(AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
First two cases of India variant of COVID-19 detected in Iowa
The 47-year-old woman, whose identity is being withheld, was found Sunday afternoon in a...
Woman missing for 5 months survives winter in Utah canyon

Latest News

Marion elementary school dismisses classes early due to gastrointestinal virus
Lucas Jones.
Cedar Rapids paid $619K to defend officer in shooting case
Zachary Russell Willer, of Pleasant Hill, was charged Wednesday with vehicular homicide by...
Iowa man charged in March crash that killed Illinois man
The Sacramento Police Department is using a virtual reality training program to help officers...
Police in California use new virtual reality training for officers
Anti-Asian Hate crimes have increased 164 percent in 16 of the nation's largest cities and...
Anti-Asian hate crimes increase in 16 of the US's largest cities