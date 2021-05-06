One injured in early morning apartment fire in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was taken to the hospital after a fire in northeast Cedar Rapids.

Firefighters were called to the Valley View Apartments, near C Avenue and Boyson Road, at around 1 a.m.

Officials said an air conditioner was on fire, and the flames were visible from the exterior of the building.

The apartment was located on the ground floor and the fire was contained to the one unit.

Fire crews entered the apartment and found a person unconscious.

First responders took that person to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown.

