On social media, memories pop up from a pandemic still going

Lisa Phillips at her home Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Phoenix. When the anniversary of the...
Lisa Phillips at her home Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Phoenix. When the anniversary of the pandemic arrived, Phillips was not eager for a trip down memory lane. The Phoenix woman had developed symptoms and quarantined with a suspected case of COVID-19 last spring, lost her mother to the disease in July, and been hospitalized herself in November, overwhelmed by grief and isolation. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Memories from earlier in the COVID-19 crisis are popping back up in people’s social media feeds as throwback reminders, reposts and anniversary stories crack open the digital time capsule of the pandemic before it’s even over.

That can bring up lots of emotions and complicate the coping. But experts say it also provides opportunities to realize connection and frame how people move forward.

To navigate that content in a healthy way, psychologists recommend that people pay attention to what kind of social media posts and stories they’re viewing, how it makes them feel, and whether they’re getting something useful from it.

