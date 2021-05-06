Nonprofit offers free rides for COVID-19 vaccines in Dubuque Thursday

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A nonprofit is partnering with the city of Dubuque to offer free rides to people getting a COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

DuRide provides transportation for people 65 and older who can’t, or don’t want to drive.

The organization says it is offering the rides Thursday because that’s when the drive-thru clinic is happening.

There are two walk-in clinics Thursday in Dubuque for people to get vaccinated.

The Kennedy Mall Clinic goes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Grand River Center Vaccination Clinic is also open on Bell Street.

It runs from noon to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.