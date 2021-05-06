Advertisement

Marion Independent School District surveys community over new mascot

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Independent School District has three options for its new mascot.

According to an online survey the district posted, the options are Wolves, Storms or no team name.

The survey is for students, staff and the community.

It’s open until May 9.

In February, the district voted to replace the Indians mascot with the Mavericks.

But it later learned the origin of the term “Maverick” derives from the name of a slave owner and Texas rancher from the early 1800’s.

To take the survey, click here.

