Marion elementary school dismisses classes early due to gastrointestinal virus

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Independent School District announced it is dismissing classes early Thursday for Longfellow Elementary due to an outbreak of a gastrointestinal virus.

In a Facebook post, the district said classes will let out at 12:20 p.m., and there will be no p.m. preschool.

Classes are also canceled for Friday at the elementary school.

Due to an outbreak of a gastrointestinal virus: 3 hour early out (12:20pm) at Longfellow Elementary today, May 6th. No... Posted by Marion Independent School District on Thursday, May 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.