Marion elementary school dismisses classes early due to gastrointestinal virus
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Independent School District announced it is dismissing classes early Thursday for Longfellow Elementary due to an outbreak of a gastrointestinal virus.
In a Facebook post, the district said classes will let out at 12:20 p.m., and there will be no p.m. preschool.
Classes are also canceled for Friday at the elementary school.
Due to an outbreak of a gastrointestinal virus: 3 hour early out (12:20pm) at Longfellow Elementary today, May 6th. No...Posted by Marion Independent School District on Thursday, May 6, 2021
Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.