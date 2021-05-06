Advertisement

Marion elementary school dismisses classes early due to gastrointestinal virus

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Independent School District announced it is dismissing classes early Thursday for Longfellow Elementary due to an outbreak of a gastrointestinal virus.

In a Facebook post, the district said classes will let out at 12:20 p.m., and there will be no p.m. preschool.

Classes are also canceled for Friday at the elementary school.

Posted by Marion Independent School District on Thursday, May 6, 2021

