Marion asking for suggestions on new city pool proposals

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Marion is proposing an aquatic center to replace the city’s aging municipal pool.

On Wednesday night, the city revealed three possible concepts and three suggested locations for an aquatic center. The concepts are based on feedback from a survey last fall. Now, the city is asking for people to take another survey by

The locations include Highway 100 and Highway 13, the second is around 35th street and Radio Road, and the third location is near Tower Terrace and Winslow Road.

The current pool, which is at Willowood Park near 35th Street and McGowan Boulevard, was built in 1986 and will soon need major repairs.

The city plans to reveal the results of the survey and make recommendations sometime this summer.

Click here to take the survey.

