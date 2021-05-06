Johnson County working to vaccinate those 16 and older at area high schools

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnson County Public Health is offering area private and public high schools the option to hold on-site COVID vaccinations for those 16 and older.

Currently, Clear Creek Amana Community School District, Hillcrest Academy, Iowa City Community School District and Solon Community School District are participating.

Johnson County Public Health, Towncrest Pharmacy, Visiting Nurses Association, and University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics will be administering the vaccines at these schools.

According to Johnson County, over half of 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds, and 80,500 people total, in Johnson County have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine.

In addition to the on-site high school vaccinations, vaccines are also available by appointment and/or walk-in basis at a variety of times by these providers and others throughout Johnson County.

“To reach herd immunity, we need to vaccinate as many Iowans as we can,” said Mike Brownlee, Chief Pharmacy Officer at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, in a statement. “Vaccinating our youth will help us, when coupled with safety guidelines, prevent the spread of COVID-19 and put an end to this pandemic.”

“We are appreciative that Johnson County Public Health asked if they could come to Hillcrest Academy to do a vaccine clinic,” said Dwight Gingerich, Principal at Hillcrest Academy in Kalona, in a statement. “It made it really convenient for families, some of whom are from Washington County, to have an easy access option, and they were extremely grateful.”

Johnson County Public Health continues to recommend individuals get vaccinated to protect themselves and their families, friends, coworkers, and their community.

For more COVID-19 information and updates, visit https://coronavirus-johnsoncounty.hub.arcgis.com, https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus/Vaccine and follow Johnson County Public Health on Facebook and Twitter.

