Iowa World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - A World War II veteran from Iowa is celebrating his 100th birthday this week.

And if you’re asking, how he made it this far? Well, he gives all the credit to his family.

Robert Reyes and his family moved from Argentina to Des Moines in the early 1900’s.

He grew up with 10 siblings, and five of them served with him in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

Reyes said he’s proud of his family, his service to his country, and his marriage.

He and his wife were married for 75 years.

Reyes was surrounded by his family on Wednesday when he celebrated his 100th birthday.

While discussing his life, he shared this piece of wisdom: “No matter how bad it is, life is still important.”

At 100 years old Reyes still gets around with a walker.

He goes out each spring and summer to tend to his garden to keep his mind and body sharp.

