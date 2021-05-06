Advertisement

Iowa transgender athlete responds after Gov. Reynolds pushes for transgender sports ban

Published: May. 6, 2021 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Governor Reynolds wants Iowa lawmakers to pass a transgender sports ban before this legislative session is over.

Iowa is one of 32 states looking to ban women who are transgender from certain sports.

Lawmakers say it gives them an unfair advantage, but a woman who is transgender says that’s not the case at all.

Jess Bierling is a transgender woman in Iowa. She competes in triathlons and jokes that she often loses. But she says nobody has ever questioned her for competing.

She also says she would have never transitioned just to play sports.

Bierling also says it’s hurtful for the governor to not consider what’s fair to transgender athletes.

“The biggest problem with this issue is that you’re underestimating how good girls are in sports,” Beirling said. “That is the worst part about saying it’s unfair. You’re telling girls they’re already weaker.”

During her news conference yesterday, Governor Reynolds defended the proposed legislation, doubling down on the fairness issue for girls.

“They have a right to compete and to be entitled to scholarship, and they should be able to compete with girls,” Reynolds said. “That’s it. And if a bill gets to my desk I will sign it.”

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott County Attorney Mike Walton announced Henry Earl Dinkins is being charged in connection...
Henry Dinkins charged with Breasia Terrell’s murder
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds sends letter to Drake saying track capacity restriction ‘defies all logic’
“My physical and occupational therapists, the whole team, they were just fabulous,” Walters said.
Eastern Iowa woman shares miraculous recovery from stroke during awareness month
(AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
First two cases of India variant of COVID-19 detected in Iowa
The 47-year-old woman, whose identity is being withheld, was found Sunday afternoon in a...
Woman missing for 5 months survives winter in Utah canyon

Latest News

Marion elementary school dismisses classes early due to gastrointestinal virus
Lucas Jones.
Cedar Rapids paid $619K to defend officer in shooting case
Zachary Russell Willer, of Pleasant Hill, was charged Wednesday with vehicular homicide by...
Iowa man charged in March crash that killed Illinois man
The Sacramento Police Department is using a virtual reality training program to help officers...
Police in California use new virtual reality training for officers
Anti-Asian Hate crimes have increased 164 percent in 16 of the nation's largest cities and...
Anti-Asian hate crimes increase in 16 of the US's largest cities