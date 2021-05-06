Advertisement

Iowa Senate passes COVID-19 vaccine passport ban

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A bill banning vaccine passports is headed to Governor Kim Reynolds’ desk for her signature.

Vaccine passports provide proof of COVID-19 vaccinations.

State senators passed the measure Wednesday in a 32-16 vote.

The newly passed bill prohibits, “the mandatory disclosure of whether a person has received a vaccination for COVID-19, disqualifying certain entities from receiving state grants or contracts.”

That includes universities and businesses required to obtain a sales tax permit.

Nonprofits or establishments open to the public are also included.

It would not apply to health care facilities.

In April, Gov. Reynolds said she strongly opposes vaccine passports.

Florida and Texas also oppose vaccine passports.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott County Attorney Mike Walton announced Henry Earl Dinkins is being charged in connection...
Henry Dinkins charged with Breasia Terrell’s murder
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds sends letter to Drake saying track capacity restriction ‘defies all logic’
“My physical and occupational therapists, the whole team, they were just fabulous,” Walters said.
Eastern Iowa woman shares miraculous recovery from stroke during awareness month
(AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
First two cases of India variant of COVID-19 detected in Iowa
The 47-year-old woman, whose identity is being withheld, was found Sunday afternoon in a...
Woman missing for 5 months survives winter in Utah canyon

Latest News

FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Support grows for IP waiver on virus vaccines; snags remain
Moderna says vaccine recipients will likely need a booster for new variants.
Moderna: Vaccine boosters likely needed every 9-12 months
Iowa reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 711 more cases Thursday
Experts warn of 'wild card' variants
Restaurant owners say they can't find enough people willing to work in food service during the...
Some restaurant owners claim they’re having trouble finding workers during the pandemic