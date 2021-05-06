Iowa Senate passes COVID-19 vaccine passport ban

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A bill banning vaccine passports is headed to Governor Kim Reynolds’ desk for her signature.

Vaccine passports provide proof of COVID-19 vaccinations.

State senators passed the measure Wednesday in a 32-16 vote.

The newly passed bill prohibits, “the mandatory disclosure of whether a person has received a vaccination for COVID-19, disqualifying certain entities from receiving state grants or contracts.”

That includes universities and businesses required to obtain a sales tax permit.

Nonprofits or establishments open to the public are also included.

It would not apply to health care facilities.

In April, Gov. Reynolds said she strongly opposes vaccine passports.

Florida and Texas also oppose vaccine passports.

