Iowa reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 711 more cases Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 711 more cases of COVID-19, and two additional COVID-19-related deaths.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 366,842 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 5,962 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

Iowa now has 1,127,558 people fully vaccinated according to the state’s vaccine administration dashboard. A total of 2,423,000 doses have been administered in the state.

There are 188 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa, with 36 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the patients hospitalized with the virus, 45 are in the ICU and 18 are on ventilators.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 4,433 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,722,347 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 16 percent.

