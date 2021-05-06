Advertisement

Iowa man charged in March crash that killed Illinois man

Zachary Russell Willer, of Pleasant Hill, was charged Wednesday with vehicular homicide by...
Zachary Russell Willer, of Pleasant Hill, was charged Wednesday with vehicular homicide by reckless driving and vehicular homicide while driving intoxicated.(Polk County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been charged with vehicular homicide after prosecutors accused him of being at fault for a March crash that killed an Illinois man.

Television station KCCI reports that 32-year-old Zachary Russell Willer, of Pleasant Hill, was charged Wednesday with vehicular homicide by reckless driving and vehicular homicide while driving intoxicated.

The Iowa State Patrol says Willer was behind the wheel when his vehicle hit a semitrailer that was stopped at a traffic light near Southeast Polk High School.

A passenger in Willer’s car, 23-year-old Dean Goodenough of Maple Park, Illinois, died from his injuries, and another passenger was injured.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott County Attorney Mike Walton announced Henry Earl Dinkins is being charged in connection...
Henry Dinkins charged with Breasia Terrell’s murder
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds sends letter to Drake saying track capacity restriction ‘defies all logic’
“My physical and occupational therapists, the whole team, they were just fabulous,” Walters said.
Eastern Iowa woman shares miraculous recovery from stroke during awareness month
(AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
First two cases of India variant of COVID-19 detected in Iowa
The 47-year-old woman, whose identity is being withheld, was found Sunday afternoon in a...
Woman missing for 5 months survives winter in Utah canyon

Latest News

Marion elementary school dismisses classes early due to gastrointestinal virus
Lucas Jones.
Cedar Rapids paid $619K to defend officer in shooting case
The Sacramento Police Department is using a virtual reality training program to help officers...
Police in California use new virtual reality training for officers
Anti-Asian Hate crimes have increased 164 percent in 16 of the nation's largest cities and...
Anti-Asian hate crimes increase in 16 of the US's largest cities