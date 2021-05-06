Advertisement

Iowa City Community Schools to hold vaccination clinic for high schoolers

By Brian Tabick
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City School Districts high school students can their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on campus on Friday.

The motivation for City High Junior Tatum Frazier meant running track after missing out on the 2020 season.

“There was talk about canceling this track season because the cases were spiking,” Frazier said. “That hit hard. I knew we could do it because all of the other sports did.”

Frazier was fully vaccinated and did her part to ensure a track season for herself. She was glad her school was stepping up to help with availability for other students.

“Some people aren’t able to have access,” Frazier said. “Knowing the school was supplying people with resources was really nice to hear.”

Superintendent Matt Degner said 50% of the junior class was vaccinated. Fewer than 100 students at each high school had signed up for an appointment.

“We dug into the data and figured out that a lot of them have already had access to the vaccine elsewhere,” Degner said. “I think this speaks to the community awareness around the vaccine and its availability.”

Degner said appointments were still available for students 16 and older to receive their first vaccine.

Frazier said all her friends have gotten vaccinated and were ready to find a new normal.

“I love to run it’s a place where I get to be at my friends I love to compete I’ve grown up doing sports and stuff and the track team is just like family same with cross country and stuff so it’s really nice to be able to do all of it with them,” Frazier said.

