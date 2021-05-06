Advertisement

Saturday night NASA rocket launch may be visible across eastern US

The mission is designed to study how energy and momentum are transported between different...
The mission is designed to study how energy and momentum are transported between different regions of space that are magnetically connected, according to NASA.(Source: NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility)
By Ed Payne
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – When NASA launches its Black Brant XII sounding rocket Saturday night, much of the Eastern United States might be able to take in the spectacle.

A map from the space agency shows the rocket potentially visible from Maine to central Florida and from the East Coast as far west as Illinois.

This map shows when the rocket may be visible after launch from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility....
This map shows when the rocket may be visible after launch from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility. Two vapor clouds will form north of Bermuda about 9 minutes and 30 seconds after launch as part of the mission and may also be visible from eastern United States and Bermuda.(Source: NASA/Christian Billie)

The launch is scheduled for no earlier than Saturday, May 8, at 8:02 p.m. EDT from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. There’s a 40-minute launch window.

Backup launch days run through May 16.

The mission is designed to study how energy and momentum are transported between different regions of space that are magnetically connected, according to NASA.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott County Attorney Mike Walton announced Henry Earl Dinkins is being charged in connection...
Henry Dinkins charged with Breasia Terrell’s murder
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds sends letter to Drake saying track capacity restriction ‘defies all logic’
Cedar Rapids police say a fight led to gun shots on the city's northeast side.
Police identify Cedar Rapids man arrested after fight leads to gunshots
“My physical and occupational therapists, the whole team, they were just fabulous,” Walters said.
Eastern Iowa woman shares miraculous recovery from stroke during awareness month
(AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
First two cases of India variant of COVID-19 detected in Iowa

Latest News

Treshonda Pollion, 24, of Davenport.
Woman pleads guilty in shooting at Davenport Chuck E. Cheese
The new FieldTurf in the south end zone of Kinnick Stadium Friday, May 29, 2009 in Iowa City....
Court: Black ex-Hawkeyes can proceed with parts of lawsuit
A male student has been taken into custody, authorities say.
Sheriff: Girl shoots 3 at Idaho school; teacher disarms her
Soft Interview Room at Iowa City Police Department
Iowa City Police’s ‘Soft Interview Room’ provides comfortable environment for trauma victims
Soft Interview Room
ICPD Soft Interview Room