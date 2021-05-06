Saturday night NASA rocket launch may be visible across eastern US

(Gray News) – When NASA launches its Black Brant XII sounding rocket Saturday night, much of the Eastern United States might be able to take in the spectacle.

A map from the space agency shows the rocket potentially visible from Maine to central Florida and from the East Coast as far west as Illinois.

This map shows when the rocket may be visible after launch from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility. Two vapor clouds will form north of Bermuda about 9 minutes and 30 seconds after launch as part of the mission and may also be visible from eastern United States and Bermuda. (Source: NASA/Christian Billie)

The launch is scheduled for no earlier than Saturday, May 8, at 8:02 p.m. EDT from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. There’s a 40-minute launch window.

LAUNCH UPDATE 🚨 The KiNET-X sounding rocket launching from Wallops is now scheduled for no earlier than Saturday, May 8, at 8:02 p.m. EDT. Camera stations are looking for clear skies preferably at both Wallops and Bermuda to view the vapor tracers.



🔗 : https://t.co/GuvoOUYQ2O pic.twitter.com/Ytwtga3cPl — NASA Wallops (@NASA_Wallops) May 6, 2021

Backup launch days run through May 16.

The mission is designed to study how energy and momentum are transported between different regions of space that are magnetically connected, according to NASA.

