Police identify Cedar Rapids man arrested after fight leads to gunshots

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the man arrested after a verbal altercation led to gunshots Wednesday night.

Police said the victim confronted a man for knocking over trash cans in the area of Mound Farm Drive and 32nd Street NE. That’s when the man fired gunshots. No one was injured, and no property damage was found.

Officials said they arrested 20-year-old Jachai Dominique Alexander Crafton, of Cedar Rapids, based on information from the victim and other witnesses. Officials said Crafton appeared to be intoxicated and was in possession of marijuana and a stolen handgun.

A shell casing was found at the scene that matched the caliber of the stolen handgun.

Crafton faces charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, trafficking in stolen weapons, carrying weapons, possession or carrying firearms while under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, and public intoxication.

