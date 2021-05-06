Advertisement

Fabulous Friday

By Joe Winters
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Great weather to end the week, unfortunately, this does not hold for the weekend. Highs pressure will be replaced by a low tracking out of the Plains. This brings increasing clouds and showers chances later on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will cool as well with 60s tomorrow and 50s for the weekend. We will have the possibility of some patchy frost Friday night. Have a great night!

