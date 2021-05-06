Advertisement

Cedar Rapids paid $619K to defend officer in shooting case

Lucas Jones.
Lucas Jones.(Courtesy Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Cedar Rapids paid $619,000 to defend a white police officer against an excessive force lawsuit brought by a Black man he shot and paralyzed before the reaching a landmark $8 million settlement.

The previously undisclosed legal costs add to the sizeable payout in the 2016 shooting of Jerime Mitchell by then-Cedar Rapids police officer Lucas Jones during a traffic stop.

The city’s insurance company will fund the $8 million settlement, but city taxpayers are on the hook for $500,000 of the legal costs.

That’s nearly twice as much as Cedar Rapids will save this year by closing a golf course and 20 times as much as it will spend on a new board to review complaints against officers.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott County Attorney Mike Walton announced Henry Earl Dinkins is being charged in connection...
Henry Dinkins charged with Breasia Terrell’s murder
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds sends letter to Drake saying track capacity restriction ‘defies all logic’
“My physical and occupational therapists, the whole team, they were just fabulous,” Walters said.
Eastern Iowa woman shares miraculous recovery from stroke during awareness month
(AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
First two cases of India variant of COVID-19 detected in Iowa
The 47-year-old woman, whose identity is being withheld, was found Sunday afternoon in a...
Woman missing for 5 months survives winter in Utah canyon

Latest News

Marion elementary school dismisses classes early due to gastrointestinal virus
Zachary Russell Willer, of Pleasant Hill, was charged Wednesday with vehicular homicide by...
Iowa man charged in March crash that killed Illinois man
The Sacramento Police Department is using a virtual reality training program to help officers...
Police in California use new virtual reality training for officers
Anti-Asian Hate crimes have increased 164 percent in 16 of the nation's largest cities and...
Anti-Asian hate crimes increase in 16 of the US's largest cities