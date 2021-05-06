Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control to hold limited opening Monday
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control announced it will hold a limited opening on May 10.
The shelter, located at 7241 Washington View Parkway SW, will open to two families at a time, and all guests over the age of 2 will be required to wear a mask.
Anyone looking to adopt an animal should complete an adoption application before arriving. The shelter’s hours are noon to 5 p.m.
Appointments can be made by calling (319) 286-5993.
The shelter has been mostly closed to the public due to the pandemic.
Animal Care and Control will offer a 50 percent discount on adoption fees from May 10-15.
For more information, click here.
