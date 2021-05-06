Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control to hold limited opening Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control announced it will hold a limited opening on May 10.

The shelter, located at 7241 Washington View Parkway SW, will open to two families at a time, and all guests over the age of 2 will be required to wear a mask.

Anyone looking to adopt an animal should complete an adoption application before arriving. The shelter’s hours are noon to 5 p.m.

Appointments can be made by calling (319) 286-5993.

The shelter has been mostly closed to the public due to the pandemic.

Animal Care and Control will offer a 50 percent discount on adoption fees from May 10-15.

For more information, click here.

Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control will have a limited opening beginning Monday, May 10, 2021. The shelter, located... Posted by Cedar Rapids Police Department on Thursday, May 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.