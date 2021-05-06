Advertisement

Texas law enforcement finds 76 migrants in stash house

Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Law enforcement shut down a stash house in Laredo, Texas that led to the discovery of dozens of undocumented immigrants.

The Sheriff’s Office got a tip on Tuesday of some suspicious activity going on at a home at the corner of Barcelona and Montgomery Street.

After keeping an eye on the place on Wednesday, they went in shortly before 5 p.m.

It was there they found 76 undocumented immigrants hiding out inside.

When they showed up, the people inside immediately asked the investigators for food and water.

According to officials, the inside of the house was extremely hot, so they had to open up some windows.

The migrants were then turned over to Border Patrol.

The investigation remains ongoing.

