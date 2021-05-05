Advertisement

‘You’ll never be white’: Driver goes on racist rant against deputy during traffic stop

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SAN DIMAS, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A California driver, apparently angered by a traffic stop, was caught on camera insulting the deputy who pulled her over by calling him “murderer” and “Mexican racist.”

When a driver faced a traffic stop, it took less than 14 seconds before she reportedly began insulting the deputy who pulled her over. Video of the stop reveals that she called the deputy “murderer” and “Mexican racist” and told him, “You’re always going to be a Mexican. You’ll never be white.”

The incident happened April 23 in San Dimas, California. The video was taken using a body-worn camera owned by the deputy.

The woman claimed to be a teacher who was taking her son somewhere. She accused the deputy of harassing her, as he wrote her a ticket for using her cell phone while driving. She also reportedly did not have her driver’s license with her.

Jim Wheeler, president of the Association of Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, says sometimes people get upset when they get a ticket, but this goes too far.

“We take a lot of abuse,” Wheeler said. “Those comments were uncalled for, especially the murderer part. We’re not murderers. Our job is very tough.”

Wheeler praised the deputy for keeping “everything nice and calm” and not raising his voice.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva also praised the deputy, tweeting that he “exemplifies the core values of our department. His demeanor during this traffic stop is just an example of professionalism and patience our deputies have.”

The sheriff’s department isn’t identifying the deputy who took the video. The driver has since filed a harassment complaint, which the department is investigating.

