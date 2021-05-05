Year-round football team travels the country to play in NFL stadiums

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It is a sign of the times, kids as young as 9 are playing year-round football. The Iowa Legends, out of Cedar Rapids, has 2 teams ,a 3rd and 4th grade team, and a 5th and 6th grade team. They are playing 7 on 7 right now and it is a fast game that forces you to make quick decisions.

“From seven on seven it teaches the kids a lot of football IQ and what to do in certain situation,” head coach Arnold Smith said. “You have to make it reads really fast and deliver the ball and these kids have been doing a great job of doing that.”

The Iowa Legends travel all around the country playing in tournaments including Ohio, Texas, Arizona and Minneapolis.

“The state of Iowa is playing catch-up with other states that have been playing year round football for along time,” Smith said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.