Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic planned for Dubuque Wednesday

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Dubuque can get a COVID-19 vaccine at a walk-in clinic on Wednesday.

Healthcare staff at Infocus Pharmacy will be administering the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for walk-ins and for scheduled appointments.

The clinic runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 1690 Elm Street.

For more information, go to healthmartcovidvaccine.com.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.