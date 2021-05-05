Advertisement

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic planned for Dubuque Wednesday

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Dubuque can get a COVID-19 vaccine at a walk-in clinic on Wednesday.

Healthcare staff at Infocus Pharmacy will be administering the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for walk-ins and for scheduled appointments.

The clinic runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 1690 Elm Street.

For more information, go to healthmartcovidvaccine.com.

