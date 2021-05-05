Advertisement

VenuWorks Cedar Rapids looking to hire more staff as events return

By Becky Phelps
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As more concerts and in-person shows are coming back, VenuWorks of Cedar Rapids is looking to have a busy summer.

It manages the Alliant Energy PowerHouse, the Paramount Theatre, the ImOn Ice Arena, and the McGrath Amphitheatre. With a busy summer ahead, it’s working to rebuild staff. VenuWorks of Cedar Rapids is hiring for a number of positions across its venues, from ushers, to foodservice, to Zamboni drivers. On Tuesday, it hosted a job fair at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse to encourage people to apply.

Lori Kluber walked into the Alliant Energy PowerHouse Tuesday afternoon with questions about job openings. She said she heard about the job fair from her neighbor and was interested in applying.

“I’m very excited, yeah. Since I’m retired I like to try different things. Pickleball for one, and this will be a good way to spend some evenings,” Kluber said.

Mike Silva, the organization’s executive director, said they usually have around 400 part-time workers, but lost a number of those positions due to the pandemic. Now, they’re looking to fill more than 100 jobs. Silva said rebuilding staff hasn’t been easy.

“We are not out of the pandemic yet. There are still some current employees that have concerns about coming back,” Silva said.

Hiring enough staff is critical to putting on the large scale shows Silva said people are eager to get back to.

“There are certain safety and OSHA guidelines that we have to follow in order to have a certain amount of people in the building. So, any new staff that we bring on we train up to those safety standards, and without them, we just can’t hold events,” Silva said.

Anyone interested in applying can find more information here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that one person has died in a single-engine plane crash in rural Tiffin on...
Officials identify victim who died in Johnson County plane crash
A Cedar Rapids Fire Department ladder truck removes a man, who received a significant electric...
Man resuscitated after severe electric shock while working on Cedar Rapids roof
(AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
First two cases of India variant of COVID-19 detected in Iowa
A southwest side car wash on fire in Cedar Rapids on Monday, May 3, 2021.
Southwest Cedar Rapids car wash engulfed in flames
Candles in mourning.
Edgewood Fire Department mourns man killed in Sunday ATV crash

Latest News

Stadium Bar and Grill
‘Hopefully, a very busy season for us’: Neighboring bar welcomes fans with new Kernels season
Stadium Bar and Grill
Neighboring bar welcomes fans with new Kernels season
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) takes notes at a county meeting in Monticello on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
Sen. Grassley speaks to local cattle farmers about proposed legislation
Senator Grassley speaks to cattle farmers about proposed legislation
Senator Grassley speaks to cattle farmers about proposed legislation