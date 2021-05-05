VenuWorks Cedar Rapids looking to hire more staff as events return

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As more concerts and in-person shows are coming back, VenuWorks of Cedar Rapids is looking to have a busy summer.

It manages the Alliant Energy PowerHouse, the Paramount Theatre, the ImOn Ice Arena, and the McGrath Amphitheatre. With a busy summer ahead, it’s working to rebuild staff. VenuWorks of Cedar Rapids is hiring for a number of positions across its venues, from ushers, to foodservice, to Zamboni drivers. On Tuesday, it hosted a job fair at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse to encourage people to apply.

Lori Kluber walked into the Alliant Energy PowerHouse Tuesday afternoon with questions about job openings. She said she heard about the job fair from her neighbor and was interested in applying.

“I’m very excited, yeah. Since I’m retired I like to try different things. Pickleball for one, and this will be a good way to spend some evenings,” Kluber said.

Mike Silva, the organization’s executive director, said they usually have around 400 part-time workers, but lost a number of those positions due to the pandemic. Now, they’re looking to fill more than 100 jobs. Silva said rebuilding staff hasn’t been easy.

“We are not out of the pandemic yet. There are still some current employees that have concerns about coming back,” Silva said.

Hiring enough staff is critical to putting on the large scale shows Silva said people are eager to get back to.

“There are certain safety and OSHA guidelines that we have to follow in order to have a certain amount of people in the building. So, any new staff that we bring on we train up to those safety standards, and without them, we just can’t hold events,” Silva said.

