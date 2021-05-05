Advertisement

Students suffer minor injuries in W. Iowa school bus crash

A school bus crash.
A school bus crash.
By the Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BRONSON, Iowa (AP) — Some students suffered minor injuries when a school bus rolled over near the small western Iowa city of Bronson.

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office says15 students were aboard the bus when it rolled off a gravel road. One student had a minor leg injury and others also suffered minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office didn’t specify what caused the crash.

Today at approximately 3:38 pm deputies responded to a rollover accident involving a Lawton-Bronson school bus carrying...

Posted by Woodbury County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, May 4, 2021

