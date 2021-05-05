Advertisement

Small business COVID-19 relief program runs out of money

FILE - In this March 30, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after signing the PPP...
FILE - In this March 30, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after signing the PPP Extension Act of 2021, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The government’s key COVID-19 relief program for small businesses has run out of money.

The Small Business Administration said Wednesday that the Paycheck Protection Program has been exhausted. As of Sunday, the PPP had given out nearly 10.8 million loans worth more than $780 billion since April of last year.

The program, which has run out of cash and been refunded by Congress twice before, was scheduled to expire May 31. It’s not yet known if lawmakers will approve another round of funding.

More than half the loans and nearly a third of the loan money was given out this year, and included second loans for hard-hit companies.

The SBA said in a statement it will continue to fund applications that have been approved. New applications made through Community Financial Institutions, which are financial lenders that serve underserved communities, would also be funded.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that one person has died in a single-engine plane crash in rural Tiffin on...
Officials identify victim who died in Johnson County plane crash
A Cedar Rapids Fire Department ladder truck removes a man, who received a significant electric...
Man resuscitated after severe electric shock while working on Cedar Rapids roof
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton announced Henry Earl Dinkins is being charged in connection...
Henry Dinkins charged with Breasia Terrell’s murder
(AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
First two cases of India variant of COVID-19 detected in Iowa
Candles in mourning.
Edgewood Fire Department mourns man killed in Sunday ATV crash

Latest News

FILE-A crew removes derecho debris from around East Post Road in Cedar Rapids.
Linn County hire company to remove derecho debris from waterways
This image shows Peloton's Tread+ treadmill.
Peloton recalls treadmills, halts sales, after a child dies
President Joe Biden gives update on the implementation of $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.
President Biden lays out American Rescue Plan implementation
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2020 file photo, a traveler rides in the back of an Uber vehicle at Los...
Uber demand jumps as delivery grows, ride-hailing recovers
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the House Republican Conference chair, speaks with reporters following...
Liz Cheney clings to GOP post as Trump endorses replacement