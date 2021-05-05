Advertisement

Police seeking driver who fled scene of crash that killed 2

By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a crash that killed two people on a motorcycle and injured another motorcyclist.

Police say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when a car collided with two motorcycles at the intersection of East 14th Street and Washington Avenue.

First responders say 47-year-old Kristy Hyde of Des Moines, who was a passenger on one of the motorcycles, died at the scene.

The bike’s driver, 51-year-old Jerry Coles of Des Moines, later died at a hospital.

Police say a woman driving the second motorcycle is being treated for serious injuries at a hospital.

Police say the driver and several passengers in the car fled the scene on foot and have not been found.

