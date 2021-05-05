Advertisement

Nice day ahead, a few showers possible tonight

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a sunny start to your Wednesday with clouds slowly building by afternoon. Highs today will hit the mid-60s in most locations. Overnight, a weak cold front will attempt to generate a few isolated showers. Whatever falls will be light and should be out of here by sunrise Thursday. Plan on dry and quiet weather for the rest of the week with highs into the 60s and lows generally around 40. This weekend, we’re still watching a low pressure system that may bring a few showers our way later Saturday into Saturday night. At this point, much of Mother’s Day itself looks dry but fairly cool for this time of year as highs will likely be in the upper 50s.

