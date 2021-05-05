Advertisement

Lumber shortage sends home prices soaring

By Jaleesa Irizarry
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KUSA) – As if the pandemic hasn’t brought about enough issues, there’s now a lumber shortage and it’s affecting businesses big and small.

Joe Gebhardt, who owns Colorado Joe’s, a cornhole board building business, would know.

While he finishes up another wood project, he wonders if he’ll still be in business in a few months.

“It’s a little stressful, nerve-racking, knowing that when you talk to the guys in the industry and our suppliers, they don’t know when it’s going to come back online, so it’s just kind of up in the air,” Gebhardt said.

The country’s wood supply is in short supply and prices are skyrocketing while wood mills try to catch up.

“Back in February, March, we were getting inklings from our suppliers that the wood source could possibly kind of dry up and the prices were going to start going up,” he said.

Gebhardt is paying close to double the amount for his plywood, while some home builders are doing the same.

“If there’s a hiccup here and a hiccup there it creates a tidal wave over here,” said Rebekah DeLaMare with the Home Builders Association of Southwest Colorado.

According to the National Association of Home Builders, rising lumber prices have added nearly $36,000 to the average price of a new single-family home.

“Unfortunately, those prices do get passed down to the consumer and there’s not really any way you can spread that out through the rest of the industry,” DeLaMare added.

She estimates the surge in prices will likely last through the year and suggests considering alternative building materials that may be more affordable.

Copyright 2021 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that one person has died in a single-engine plane crash in rural Tiffin on...
Officials identify victim who died in Johnson County plane crash
A Cedar Rapids Fire Department ladder truck removes a man, who received a significant electric...
Man resuscitated after severe electric shock while working on Cedar Rapids roof
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton announced Henry Earl Dinkins is being charged in connection...
Henry Dinkins charged with Breasia Terrell’s murder
(AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
First two cases of India variant of COVID-19 detected in Iowa
Candles in mourning.
Edgewood Fire Department mourns man killed in Sunday ATV crash

Latest News

FILE-A crew removes derecho debris from around East Post Road in Cedar Rapids.
Linn County hire company to remove derecho debris from waterways
This image shows Peloton's Tread+ treadmill.
Peloton recalls treadmills, halts sales, after a child dies
President Joe Biden gives update on the implementation of $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.
President Biden lays out American Rescue Plan implementation
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2020 file photo, a traveler rides in the back of an Uber vehicle at Los...
Uber demand jumps as delivery grows, ride-hailing recovers
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the House Republican Conference chair, speaks with reporters following...
Liz Cheney clings to GOP post as Trump endorses replacement