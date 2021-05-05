Advertisement

Linn County pushes for 1% local option sales tax extension

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mayors and county leaders from across Linn County shared a message with voters Wednesday morning support extending the one percent local option sales tax.

A referendum is scheduled for November 2 to extend it for another 10 years.

Mayors expressed the benefits their towns have already seen from it, which include street improvements, and work done to places like libraries, and more.

Ron Corbett, with the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance, said the tax extension benefits everyone.

“I can assure you that good streets, good infrastructure, efficient transportation system is critical when it comes to our efforts to recruit new businesses to our communities, and have existing businesses grow and expand,” Corbett said.

Cities and the county will spend the next couple of months working on language for their ballots.

Leaders project the extension could garner $310 million, which does not include inflation.

