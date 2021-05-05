Advertisement

Linn County hire company to remove derecho debris from waterways

FILE-A crew removes derecho debris from around East Post Road in Cedar Rapids.
FILE-A crew removes derecho debris from around East Post Road in Cedar Rapids.(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A company will begin cleaning up debris from the August 10 derecho in local waterways around Linn County, according to county officials.

Ceres Environmental, Inc., was selected to fulfill the contract, which intends to remove debris that could lead to damage to bridges or other infrastructure if left in place, or debris that could create a natural dam and cause flooding. The contract is mostly funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which covers 75% of the costs. Linn County will pay around $48,273 for its 25% share.

Work will begin on May 17, according to officials, and will focus on areas around Indian Creek and Wanatee Creek. Some temporary street closures may be necessary while crews remove debris.

