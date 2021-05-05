Kernels top Peoria 7-0 in season opener

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In their first game in 603 days, the Cedar Rapids Kernels topped the Peoria Chiefs 7-0 on Tuesday night in Cedar Rapids.

The Kernels got on the board early in the first inning thanks to three consecutive extra-base hits. Jair Camargo doubles home the games first two runs and then Gabe Snyder tripled to give the Kernels a 3-0 advantage.

The Kernels return to action against Peoria on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.

