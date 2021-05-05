Advertisement

Kernels top Peoria 7-0 in season opener

Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In their first game in 603 days, the Cedar Rapids Kernels topped the Peoria Chiefs 7-0 on Tuesday night in Cedar Rapids.

The Kernels got on the board early in the first inning thanks to three consecutive extra-base hits. Jair Camargo doubles home the games first two runs and then Gabe Snyder tripled to give the Kernels a 3-0 advantage.

The Kernels return to action against Peoria on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that one person has died in a single-engine plane crash in rural Tiffin on...
Officials identify victim who died in Johnson County plane crash
A Cedar Rapids Fire Department ladder truck removes a man, who received a significant electric...
Man resuscitated after severe electric shock while working on Cedar Rapids roof
(AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
First two cases of India variant of COVID-19 detected in Iowa
A southwest side car wash on fire in Cedar Rapids on Monday, May 3, 2021.
Southwest Cedar Rapids car wash engulfed in flames
Candles in mourning.
Edgewood Fire Department mourns man killed in Sunday ATV crash

Latest News

Football program travels the country to play in NFL stadiums
Year-round football team travels the country to play in NFL stadiums
Iowa City West tops Xavier in battle of top teams
Iowa City West tops Xavier in battle of top-ranked teams
Iowa City West tops Xavier in battle of top teams
Iowa City West tops Xavier in battle of top teams
Kernels win season opener