Isolated overnight showers

By Joe Winters
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As a weak system moves through the state tonight showers are possible. The activity remains isolated and is through the state by sunrise on Thursday. Highs are expected to remain below normal in the lower 60s through Friday. Mother’s Day weekend continues to show a shower chance, especially on Saturday. The best chance still remains across the south. Highs both Saturday and Sunday stay in the 50s.

