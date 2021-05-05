Advertisement

Iowa reports 1 COVID-19 death, 138 more cases Wednesday

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 138 more cases of COVID-19, and one additional COVID-19-related death.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 366,131 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 5,960 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

Iowa now has 1,112,217 people fully vaccinated according to the state’s vaccine administration dashboard.

There are 192 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa, with 36 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the patients hospitalized with the virus, 47 are in the ICU and 20 are on ventilators.

The state reported a total of 749 individuals were tested over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,717,914 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 18.4 percent.

