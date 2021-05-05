Advertisement

Iowa pushes pop-up vaccination as demand for shots wanes

By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — As interest in the coronavirus vaccine continues to lag, Iowa public health officials are trying to make it easier to get a shot.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday that a bus will be set up this week in the parking lot of the Iowa Cubs baseball park in Des Moines for the first two days of games this season. A similar pop-up vaccination station is planned at the Des Moines Farmers Market this weekend

The state also now allows anyone who has had their first shot to take their vaccination card to any pharmacy or health care provider to get the second dose.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Iowa has fully 36.1% of the population.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that one person has died in a single-engine plane crash in rural Tiffin on...
Officials identify victim who died in Johnson County plane crash
A Cedar Rapids Fire Department ladder truck removes a man, who received a significant electric...
Man resuscitated after severe electric shock while working on Cedar Rapids roof
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton announced Henry Earl Dinkins is being charged in connection...
Henry Dinkins charged with Breasia Terrell’s murder
(AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
First two cases of India variant of COVID-19 detected in Iowa
Candles in mourning.
Edgewood Fire Department mourns man killed in Sunday ATV crash

Latest News

If you received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, you’ll likely need a third dose within a year.
Canada authorizes Pfizer vaccine for age 12 and older
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds sends letter to Drake saying track capacity restriction ‘defies all logic’
Pace of COVID vaccinations slows as America reopens
CVS Health offers walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments