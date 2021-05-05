Henry Dinkins charged with Breasia Terrell’s murder

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Law enforcement Wednesday morning provided an update in the Breasia Terrell murder case.

Scott County Attorney Mike Walton announced Henry Earl Dinkins is being charged in connection with her murder. Dinkins is the father of Breasia’s half-brother and was previously named a person of interest in the case.

In March, the Davenport Police Department announced human remains found in Clinton County were those of Breasia’s.

Wednesday morning Walton said Dinkins is being charged with 1st-degree murder and 1st-degree kidnapping in the murder case.

“This morning, Henry Earl Dinkins, was charged in the death of 11-year-old Breasia Terrell,” Walton said. “Because it is a pending case we cannot talk about the results of the investigation in detail.”

Walton announced Dinkins is charged with 1st-degree murder and 1st-degree kidnapping. Walton read from the charging documents that read Dinkins removed and confined Breasia from her home and “with premeditation, malice and forethought” had the intent to killing Breasia and shot her. Walton also said Dinkins removed her from her home “without consent or authority or by deception.”

The Davenport Police Department also recognized five investigators who have been working on Breasia’s case since her disappearance.

“I want to recognize our investigators who have spent countless hours over the past ten months working on this case,” Criminal Investigation Division Commander Brent Biggs said.

Lieutenant Kyle Chisholm, Sergeant Geoff Peiffer, Detective Maureen Hammes, Detective Evan Obert and Detective Sean Johnson, “investigators who have spent thousands of hours on this case following up on tips, conducting interviews, and executing search warrants.”

