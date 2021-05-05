Governor’s task force to address ‘child care crisis’ in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - This week, a newly-formed Child Care Task Force will meet to address what some are calling a child care crisis in Iowa.

Task Force members say many parents are not going back to work because childcare is too expensive.

Governor Kim Reynolds launched the new Task Force.

It’s to develop a strategy to address the shortage of affordable child care.

One member said she’s spent the past two years urging lawmakers to provide state funding toward solutions.

“The Governor’s tasked us with 100 days to get big, bold solutions,” task force member Jilllian Herink said. “And so it has added more minds to that pot of solutions, which is great, but we need action. We need state funding to be allocated towards the solutions.”

The Iowa House has approved bills to help families, but these bills have stalled in the Senate.

The task force will hold virtual town hall meetings to hear from parents and providers.

The first meeting will happen Thursday, and the second will happen on June 1.

