Gov. Reynolds pushes for transgender sports ban

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Iowa is one of 32-states considering legislation to restrict athletes who are transgender from competing in sports.

During a recent interview on Fox News, Governor Kim Reynolds said she wants to ban girls who are transgender from competing in girls sports in school.

Five states have already signed similar bills into law, but a gender rights advocate says this legislation isn’t necessary.

Iowa Safe Schools is an organization that supports LGBTQ youth.

Executive Director Becky Ritland says sports are about social interaction and having fun.

Governor Reynolds says she wants all female athletes to have the same opportunities. But Ritland says there’s no reason for new legislation, because it’s never been a problem before.

“There have never been any reported cases in the state of Iowa of a transgender student being unfairly treated or using their, I guess, physical makeup or ability to advance their athletic career,” Ritland said.

There were two bills introduced earlier in this legislative session on transgender sports bans, but they didn’t pass.

The only way lawmakers could pass them now, is to add them as an amendment to another bill.

