Four who died identified in small plane crash into Miss. home

By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Four people are dead after a small plane crashed into a Hattiesburg home Tuesday evening.

According to Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict, the victims have been identified as:

  • Gerry Standley, 55, of Hattiesburg
  • Louis Provenza, 67, of Witchita Falls, Texas
  • Harper Provenza, 2, of Witchita Falls, Texas
  • Anna Calhoun, 23, of Witchita Falls, Texas

Our sister station in Wichita Falls, KAUZ, has confirmed 2-year-old Harper Provenza is the daughter of Anna Calhoun.

The University of Southern Mississippi confirmed that family members of a graduating student were involved in the crash.

USM President Rodney D. Bennett issued a statement, sending his condolences to the family and community members:

My heart breaks for our student and her family, and for our community members and their family. The University extends our deepest condolences and our thoughts and prayers to all those who are affected by this tragedy during this time of great loss.

Hattiesburg Police Department public information officer Ryan Moore said they were notified of an aircraft crash on Annie Christie Drive around 11:20 p.m.

Once at the scene, emergency personnel confirmed that a small civilian plane had crashed into a home.

Moore said four people were killed in the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been contacted to investigate the crash.

In response to the crash, Pine Belt Mental Healthcare Resources will be in the Irene Chapel Neighborhood for onsite crisis and grief counseling at Edwards Street Fellowship from Wednesday, May 5 through Friday, May 7, from 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Mental Health Therapists, Community Support Specialists and Peer Support Specialists will also be available to residents, should they be needed.

Annie Christie Drive is closed from Evans Street to Collins Street. Edwards Street is now open to traffic.

Moore said if you encounter what you believe to be wreckage or debris from the plane, do not touch it or remove it. You should contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-467-7556.

