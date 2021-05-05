Advertisement

Clouds build in, isolated showers possible later tonight

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More clouds will be pushing into eastern Iowa as we move through the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

A weak system moves through later tonight and through the overnight hours which brings the chance of a few light showers, but most of that looks to fall while you’re asleep.

Our weather stays quiet the rest of the week with highs in the low 60s. We are still keeping a close eye on the system for the weekend that still looks to bring the chance for rain on Saturday and some of that could linger into Mother’s Day. Overall, cooler for the weekend as well with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperatures will gradually warm into the 60s and 70s next week.

