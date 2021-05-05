Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Public Library now lending laptop and hotspot kits

The Ladd Library, a branch in the Cedar Rapids public library system, on July 1, 2019 (KCRG)
The Ladd Library, a branch in the Cedar Rapids public library system, on July 1, 2019 (KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in the Cedar Rapids area will now have a chance to borrow a laptop and Wi-fi hotspot for home use from the public library.

The Cedar Rapids Public Library, through its downtown and Ladd Library branches, is offering the kits for borrowing of up to 10 days. Officials said the kits were initially ordered when schools and the library shut down in spring 2020 as the pandemic set in, but high demand for the equipment meant that they did not arrive until this year.

“During the pandemic, we saw the importance of home internet and computer access, not only for children learning from home, but for people of all ages to connect with family and friends and access information and resources,” Dara Schmidt, the library director, said, in a statement. “This is one way to promote equity in our community.”

The kits, which includes a Chromebook and access point, are available one at a time for a library card holder with an additional photo ID that is at least 18 years old.

If a kit is not returned when it is due, it will be remotely disabled, according to library staff. Each kit costs around $350 to replace.

More information is available on the library’s website.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott County Attorney Mike Walton announced Henry Earl Dinkins is being charged in connection...
Henry Dinkins charged with Breasia Terrell’s murder
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Gov. Reynolds sends letter to Drake saying track capacity restriction ‘defies all logic’
“My physical and occupational therapists, the whole team, they were just fabulous,” Walters said.
Eastern Iowa woman shares miraculous recovery from stroke during awareness month
(AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
First two cases of India variant of COVID-19 detected in Iowa
The 47-year-old woman, whose identity is being withheld, was found Sunday afternoon in a...
Woman missing for 5 months survives winter in Utah canyon

Latest News

State Track
Gov. Reynolds sends letter to Drake saying track capacity restriction ‘defies all logic’
Iowa City to hold vaccination clinic
Iowa City Community Schools to hold vaccination clinic for high schoolers
Iowa City to hold vaccination clinic
Iowa City School District vaccine clinic
Summer camps prepare to welcome campers back in-person
Summer camps prepare to welcome campers back in-person
As of Wednesday, just under 43 percent of the Dubuque County population had been vaccinated.
Targeted messaging could persuade more people into getting the COVID-19 vaccine