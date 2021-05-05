Cedar Rapids Public Library now lending laptop and hotspot kits

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in the Cedar Rapids area will now have a chance to borrow a laptop and Wi-fi hotspot for home use from the public library.

The Cedar Rapids Public Library, through its downtown and Ladd Library branches, is offering the kits for borrowing of up to 10 days. Officials said the kits were initially ordered when schools and the library shut down in spring 2020 as the pandemic set in, but high demand for the equipment meant that they did not arrive until this year.

“During the pandemic, we saw the importance of home internet and computer access, not only for children learning from home, but for people of all ages to connect with family and friends and access information and resources,” Dara Schmidt, the library director, said, in a statement. “This is one way to promote equity in our community.”

The kits, which includes a Chromebook and access point, are available one at a time for a library card holder with an additional photo ID that is at least 18 years old.

If a kit is not returned when it is due, it will be remotely disabled, according to library staff. Each kit costs around $350 to replace.

More information is available on the library’s website.

