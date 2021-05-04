Advertisement

World’s Largest Truck Stop in Walcott adds electric

Published: May. 4, 2021 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WALCOTT, Iowa (WQAD) - The World’s Largest Truck Stop along I-80 in Walcott, Iowa, now has two electric vehicle charging stations.

The “fast” charge point stations can bring any brand of electric car to nearly a full charge in about half an hour.

It’s a project more than a year in the making.

Right now, the state has about one thousand electric cars registered.

But the Iowa DOT estimates this number could grow to more than 100,000 in the next two decades.

ChargePoint EV Fast Chargers are now operational! These are universal chargers that can charge any brand of electric vehicle to 80% in 20-30 minutes.

Posted by Iowa 80 - The World's Largest Truckstop on Wednesday, April 28, 2021

