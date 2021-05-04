Advertisement

Woman finds World War II military device in her yard

The WWII Japanese Navy mortar was moved to Scott Air Force Base, where it was detonated at a...
The WWII Japanese Navy mortar was moved to Scott Air Force Base, where it was detonated at a range.(Pamela Coffey via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (CNN) - A woman in Missouri found an unusual object poking out of the soil in her yard over the weekend.

It was a World War II Japanese Navy mortar that was still live, but they didn’t know that at first.

After Pamela Coffey found the device in her yard, she brought it inside to figure out what it was. Her husband even began scraping it with a steak knife to clean it.

When the she figured out it might be a bomb after researching online, she yelled at him to stop and they called police.

During the next six hours, authorities from the state to federal level were on their property analyzing it. They determined it was still live with a blast radius of 500 feet.

It was moved to Scott Air Force Base, where it was detonated at a range.

It’s still unclear how the mortar got lodged in the steep hillside. Coffey said it’s believed the people that lived on the property a decade ago used the area as a junk yard.

