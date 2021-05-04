‘Wall of Gratitude’ makes debut at Lindale Mall

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An effort to spread gratitude is happening at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids as of Monday.

A “Wall of Gratitude” went up at the mall this morning as part of NAMI Linn County’s celebration of mental health awareness month. Anyone who comes into the mall can see it near the Collins Road entrance, where people are encouraged to share hopeful messages on the wall about what they are grateful for.

Ian Schweiger, the organization’s director of development, said mental health has always been a priority for them but this past year it’s come to the forefront even more.

“I think, especially now since we’re at the tail end of the pandemic, I think it helps people realize after everything we’ve been through to kind of appreciate everything we have been given in life, and to help us realize what we’re grateful for and why we’re grateful for that,” Schweiger said.

The wall will be up throughout the month of May.

