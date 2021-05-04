Advertisement

Trial underway for Iowa woman accused of killing her husband 10 years ago

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A trial is now underway for a woman, who once pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of her husband.

Revette Sauser, 52, faces a first degree murder charge. She is accused of shooting and killing her husband Terry in their home in Ryan, Iowa, in April 2011.

In 2012, Sauser accepted a plea deal on charges including kidnapping and manslaughter.

She served nine of her 40 years in prison before the Supreme Court sent her case back for a trial, saying there was no factual basis for the kidnapping charge.

Her current trial is in Clayton County.

