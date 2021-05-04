Advertisement

“They Don’t Care”: An Ottumwa woman petitions for a moved train yard after trains block intersections for more than an hour

By Eric Monaghan
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The intersection of Blackhawk Road and North Quincy Avenue is reportedly blocked off for sometimes up to an hour as trains sit at the nearby train yard. The railway company, Canadian Pacific, says they’re inspecting air brakes or changing out crews.

But Trisha Rea, who works on Blackhawk Road, is frustrated when those trains block the intersection to her business. And it inconveniences her customers. And even more seriously, Rea worries a train could block a ambulance or fire engine in an emergency. “A car accident, a heart attack, anything. The emergency vehicles can’t get through.” Besides, she says, this has only become an issue in the last year. Before then, trains sat at the intersection for around 10 minutes. She mentioned two examples on Tuesday where trains sat in the intersection for much longer than 10 minutes.

And if the Blackhawk and Quincy intersection is blocked, the only other option is 2 miles down Highway 34 to 87th and 163rd. But a rail crosses that road, as well. And Rea says it is also sometimes blocked.

Eventually, Rea got fed up. She started a petition. Now, it has over 530 signatures.

Rea says she wants the train yard moved further west, to where it won’t block homes and businesses. And she thinks it’s financially feasible for the company. “If they have money to pay fines all day long for blocking the crossing, then they should have enough funds to move their yard.”

Her search for signatures led her to Mayor Tom Lazio, who says the city is also helping get public support to pay attention to the blocked intersection. The mayor says they’ve “written letters, we’ve called, and I know the people in that neighborhood have done the same thing. So we’re trying to get some attention to it.”

And since the company, Canadian Pacific, is federally regulated, Rea also talked to Representative Marianette Miller-Meeks, who directed her to a Canadian Pacific official’s number to call whenever there’s a blockage. Rea says sometimes a call moves the train along, but other times it will still sit there.

Canadian Pacific tells KYOU they’re aware of the complaints and they’re looking at the operating practices to reduce how long trains are sitting in the intersection. But Rea isn’t convinced. “I just feel like, like they don’t care. It’s just a disregard for, you know, our safety and convenience.”

Copyright 2021 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A southwest side car wash on fire in Cedar Rapids on Monday, May 3, 2021.
Southwest Cedar Rapids car wash engulfed in flames
One dead, one injured in ATV crash
Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart announced on Saturday, February 6, 2021 that the City's mask...
Mask mandate loosened in Cedar Rapids
Emergency crews respond to incident at Green Castle Aero Club in Oxford
One person dead in single-engine plane crash in rural Tiffin
UPDATE: Victim of morning drive-by shooting identified; arrested

Latest News

One injured in Tuesday morning shooting in Dubuque
(AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
First two cases of India variant of COVID-19 detected in Iowa
Johnson County prosecutors have charged 58-year-old Michael Balance, of Des Moines, Iowa, with...
Iowa man charged with killing inside Kansas apartment
Neal Browning receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential...
Iowa reports 373 more COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths Tuesday
New annual normal changes from NOAA looking at previous 1980-2010 climate normals to new data...
NOAA releases new climate normal for 1991-2020