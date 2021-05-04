Solon man inspired to open bike shop after owning 500 bikes

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - Alex Ledger of Solon is only 26-years old and is known for collecting bikes. It’s not just 10 of them in a garage, he owns at least 500 bikes.

“I would show up routinely to ride with my friends and I would have a different bike every time,” Ledger said.

In order to own that many bikes, you have to have place to store them. He’s definitely had to get creative.

“Had a couple at my house and most at my parents’ house at one point,” he said. “Had some in storage, too. Some friends were borrowing bikes at the time, that helped me out storage wise, so I just get another one at a time. At the end of the day, I always had a bike to ride so that made me happy.”

