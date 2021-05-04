Sheldon man pleads not guilty in death of infant daughter

PRIMGHAR, Iowa (AP) — A 20-year-old northwestern Iowa man has pleaded not guilty to causing injuries that led to his infant daughter’s death.

Lawrence Ruotolo Jr., of Sheldon, entered a written plea Monday to two counts of child endangerment in the death of the 5-month-old baby.

Prosecutors say he injured the child on July 26 when she wouldn’t stop crying at the family’s home. The baby was treated and released but was taken to the emergency room the next day without a pulse. She died July 31 from suffocation.

The girl’s mother also faces two counts of child endangerment. A third woman is charged with a misdemeanor count of accessory after the fact.

