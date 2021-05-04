Advertisement

Power outage affected some Iowa County customers

A power outage was reported.
A power outage was reported.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - Some customers in Iowa County, and some surrounding counties, experienced a power outage on Monday evening.

Up to nearly 20% of T.I.P. Rural Electric Cooperative’s over 6,400 customers were out at the peak of the service interruption, according to information provided on the company’s website. Most of the affected customers were in Iowa, Poweshiek, and Benton Counties, particularly in the Marengo area.

Some Alliant customers in surrounding areas were also affected.

Both comapanies’ outage status maps indicated that power had been restored to all customers.

No information was available about the cause of the outage.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A southwest side car wash on fire in Cedar Rapids on Monday, May 3, 2021.
Southwest Cedar Rapids car wash engulfed in flames
One dead, one injured in ATV crash
Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart announced on Saturday, February 6, 2021 that the City's mask...
Mask mandate loosened in Cedar Rapids
Emergency crews respond to incident at Green Castle Aero Club in Oxford
One person dead in single-engine plane crash in rural Tiffin
UPDATE: Victim of morning drive-by shooting identified; arrested

Latest News

One injured in Tuesday morning shooting in Dubuque
(AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
First two cases of India variant of COVID-19 detected in Iowa
Johnson County prosecutors have charged 58-year-old Michael Balance, of Des Moines, Iowa, with...
Iowa man charged with killing inside Kansas apartment
Neal Browning receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential...
Iowa reports 373 more COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths Tuesday
New annual normal changes from NOAA looking at previous 1980-2010 climate normals to new data...
NOAA releases new climate normal for 1991-2020