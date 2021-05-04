Power outage affected some Iowa County customers

MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - Some customers in Iowa County, and some surrounding counties, experienced a power outage on Monday evening.

Up to nearly 20% of T.I.P. Rural Electric Cooperative’s over 6,400 customers were out at the peak of the service interruption, according to information provided on the company’s website. Most of the affected customers were in Iowa, Poweshiek, and Benton Counties, particularly in the Marengo area.

Some Alliant customers in surrounding areas were also affected.

Both comapanies’ outage status maps indicated that power had been restored to all customers.

No information was available about the cause of the outage.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.